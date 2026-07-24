Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-62 result today 24/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RU 227527 | Check complete list
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The Suvarna Keralam SK-62 lottery draw results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, with significant tax deductions applying.
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Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date, following specific procedures for submitting tickets and providing identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-62 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RU 227527
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RU 107023
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RY 561270
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0382, 1103, 1314, 1720, 2234, 2813, 3512, 4192, 4519, 4561, 4920, 6916, 6930, 7006, 7065, 7315, 8192, 8856, 9968
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0823, 4662, 4812, 4927, 5609, 5931
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0324, 1565, 1921, 2246, 2320, 2792, 2946, 3027, 3470, 3604, 3722, 4043, 4766, 5160, 5389, 5588, 6180, 6271, 6767, 6864, 7407, 8143, 8594, 8858, 9414
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0088, 0400, 0455, 0713, 0722, 0854, 1439, 1447, 1807, 2269, 2516, 2518, 2582, 2717, 2827, 3083, 3167, 3203, 3241, 3297, 3387, 3413, 3647, 3838, 3947, 4578, 4603, 4627, 4820, 4943, 5081, 5140, 5758, 5868, 5932, 5994, 6089, 6290, 6487, 6621, 6719, 6727, 6885, 6982, 7073, 7289, 7299, 7307, 7345, 7347, 7483, 7644, 7670, 7774, 7952, 7962, 8063, 8092, 8231, 8244, 8504, 8573, 8757, 8763, 8798, 8836, 8866, 8920, 9004, 9067, 9277, 9298, 9370, 9545, 9702, 9705
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0049, 0051, 0171, 0328, 0381, 0540, 0680, 0752, 0761, 0990, 1171, 1255, 1264, 1358, 1450, 2047, 2148, 2406, 2450, 2623, 2704, 2775, 2849, 2915, 3050, 3056, 3205, 3424, 3558, 3700, 3781, 3919, 3956, 4164, 4306, 4322, 4325, 4346, 4411, 4504, 4605, 4786, 4926, 4993, 5182, 5268, 5273, 5378, 5659, 5777, 5807, 6299, 6599, 6617, 6777, 6862, 6959, 6991, 7109, 7158, 7180, 7197, 7211, 7220, 7416, 7493, 7508, 7526, 7594, 7639, 7697, 7753, 7998, 8082, 8107, 8126, 8302, 8367, 8480, 8565, 8587, 8700, 8720, 8888, 8897, 8971, 9069, 9398, 9490, 9547, 9822, 9823
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0009, 0087, 0089, 0103, 0109, 0357, 0388, 0396, 0501, 0509, 0548, 0605, 0655, 0679, 0699, 0711, 0717, 0725, 0792, 0852, 0856, 0866, 0867, 0914, 0978, 0989, 1209, 1259, 1271, 1504, 1564, 1605, 1644, 1803, 1828, 1841, 1887, 1890, 1945, 2014, 2053, 2283, 2297, 2400, 2502, 2506, 2577, 2870, 2883, 2902, 2975, 3066, 3328, 3336, 3362, 3409, 3429, 3639, 3681, 3718, 3813, 3852, 4025, 4059, 4127, 4150, 4202, 4231, 4240, 4253, 4285, 4407, 4518, 4708, 4746, 4880, 4906, 4978, 5035, 5106, 5136, 5138, 5150, 5291, 5295, 5420, 5476, 5526, 5550, 5593, 5595, 5687, 5724, 5731, 5736, 5769, 5889, 6048, 6160, 6270, 6314, 6380, 6419, 6758, 6783, 6788, 6807, 6966, 7018, 7021, 7329, 7341, 7366, 7390, 7444, 7627, 7650, 7712, 7742, 7783, 7938, 8123, 8184, 8255, 8269, 8273, 8280, 8323, 8512, 8532, 8585, 8615, 8664, 8691, 8832, 8934, 8945, 9147, 9230, 9317, 9555, 9835, 9861, 9938
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.