Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-633 result today 23/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PD 566404 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-633 lottery draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore (before tax).
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Large prize winners (first and second) need to surrender their tickets in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or claim through designated banks, providing valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-633 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PD 566404
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PA 314780
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PM 265880
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1043, 2047, 2593, 2610, 4103, 4138, 4221, 4422, 5247, 5326, 5690, 6288, 6493, 6726, 7073, 7190, 7206, 8887, 9072
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
3950, 4776, 5123, 7953, 8599, 9390
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0836, 0849, 1128, 1143, 1235, 1263, 1615, 2019, 2356, 2913, 3782, 3923, 3943, 4264, 4470, 4711, 4738, 5697, 6688, 7001, 7004, 8053, 8613, 9115, 9887
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0002, 0249, 0323, 0326, 0628, 0989, 1040, 1276, 1753, 2096, 2182, 2192, 2268, 2303, 2516, 2518, 2774, 2962, 2965, 2997, 3143, 3160, 3191, 3259, 3299, 3488, 3547, 3561, 3690, 3804, 3805, 4065, 4157, 4217, 4263, 4426, 4588, 4690, 4753, 4803, 4824, 5005, 5151, 5417, 5529, 5664, 5788, 6190, 6238, 6574, 6810, 6865, 6889, 6892, 6965, 7088, 7200, 7231, 7899, 8155, 8229, 8266, 8424, 8427, 8482, 8506, 8524, 8799, 8904, 8962, 9139, 9169, 9267, 9704, 9799, 9995
Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0152, 0250, 0263, 0305, 0366, 0382, 0653, 0753, 0805, 0835, 0982, 1034, 1278, 1359, 1616, 1621, 1787, 1790, 1932, 2103, 2221, 2494, 2625, 2725, 2953, 2992, 3015, 3099, 3167, 3214, 3612, 3722, 3872, 4108, 4230, 4313, 4499, 4542, 4591, 4595, 4930, 4974, 5061, 5188, 5256, 5583, 5619, 5674, 5734, 5908, 6009, 6072, 6146, 6206, 6308, 6365, 6481, 6585, 6682, 6790, 6828, 6858, 7020, 7316, 7551, 7625, 7716, 7747, 7884, 7924, 7987, 8058, 8098, 8342, 8536, 8583, 8859, 9093, 9251, 9334, 9738, 9746, 9763, 9769
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (156)
0127, 0128, 0129, 0197, 0384, 0480, 0570, 0986, 0995, 1071, 1219, 1432, 1442, 1509, 1620, 1633, 1663, 1700, 1756, 1761, 1880, 1952, 1964, 2017, 2385, 2466, 2510, 2555, 2560, 2658, 2663, 2713, 2778, 2808, 2819, 2825, 2925, 3026, 3067, 3075, 3092, 3111, 3177, 3231, 3277, 3436, 3560, 3592, 3626, 3861, 3867, 3994, 4017, 4040, 4084, 4097, 4256, 4353, 4369, 4436, 4457, 4544, 4553, 4638, 4688, 4857, 4948, 4958, 4979, 4982, 5157, 5178, 5269, 5291, 5389, 5405, 5497, 5514, 5548, 5557, 5622, 5629, 5654, 5858, 5873, 5945, 5950, 5973, 5995, 6222, 6228, 6258, 6275, 6321, 6352, 6478, 6508, 6519, 6529, 6545, 6619, 6627, 6661, 6901, 6938, 6946, 7053, 7054, 7085, 7220, 7308, 7318, 7373, 7379, 7487, 7571, 7581, 7582, 7611, 7642, 7685, 7793, 7809, 7927, 8023, 8055, 8094, 8218, 8318, 8326, 8331, 8336, 8376, 8449, 8489, 8507, 8558, 8597, 8657, 8669, 8753, 8767, 8808, 8893, 9039, 9083, 9166, 9389, 9402, 9565, 9645, 9810, 9845, 9899, 9977, 9993
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-62 result 22.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.