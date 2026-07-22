Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheeshan on Wednesday said the state Cabinet has approved the launch of the 'Sidharthan Student Distress App' to help prevent ragging in educational institutions and facilitate the prompt reporting of complaints. He was addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

The app is named after J S Sidharthan, a 20-year-old veterinary student from Nedumangad who allegedly died by suicide in February 2024 after being subjected to ragging by fellow students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in Wayanad. He added that the Cabinet has also decided to bring in an anti-ragging law in the name of Sidharthan, a decision that had been announced in the UDF manifesto and the revised state Budget for 2026-27.

KSU row

On a related question about the appointment of government pleaders and its link to a KSU law college unit issue, Satheeshan said recommendations for these posts are typically sought from the offices of the Advocate General and the Director General of Police. He also dismissed reports that he had ignored KSU state president Aloshious Xavier and asserted that no one had ever been denied permission to meet him at the CMO.

"I did not see him (Xavier). I was rushing to attend an online meeting with the Prime Minister. He (the KSU president) is from my hometown," Satheeshan said, adding that the Chief Minister's Office had informed Xavier that he would be available at the Ernakulam Guest House from 10 am to 1 pm on the day of the programme.

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The controversy intensified after the Chief Minister said last week that government pleaders were appointed on the basis of merit and recommendations and that the government would not function under pressure from political or student organisations.

The Chief Minister said the state government has reached a decision on the PM SHRI scheme and will communicate it to the Centre in due course, without elaborating on the substance of the decision.

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Delhi protests

Satheeshan also weighed in on the ongoing protests in Delhi by the Coordination Committee of Kerala's students, which broke out over allegations of question paper leaks and were met with police action against demonstrators. The Chief Minister extended his support to the protesting students and said the central government must work towards an appropriate resolution rather than resorting to force against those on the streets.

Satheeshan also spoke about his recent meeting with the Tata Group, which he said has set the stage for an investment of around ₹10,000 crore in the state, with further projects also under discussion. A new maritime policy and draft policies for the aviation, MSME and space economy sectors are in the works, he said. The government is also working to convert Kerala's remittance-driven economy into an investment-driven one, the CM said, with the state's non-resident (NRI) population being a key focus of this shift.

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When asked about the pending action against ADGP Ajith Kumar, the CM said a report on the matter has been submitted to the Director General of Police. Once the government receives that report, necessary action will follow.

On the controversy surrounding the appointment of non-Muslims to the Waqf Board, Satheeshan said the appointments were made in accordance with the provisions of the Waqf Act. He pointed to Section 14(6) of the Act, which governs how state and Union Territory governments determine the proportional representation of specific Muslim communities and backward classes on State Waqf Boards.

The Chief Minister flagged a worsening electricity situation in the state, attributing it to poor rainfall and the El Niño effect. Water storage in the state's dams has fallen from 61% to 28%, he said, resulting in an 80% drop in hydel power generation.

Commenting on the Health Minister's decision to prohibit food distribution inside government hospital premises, the CM described the underlying intent as good but said that such services, when carried out under the banner of political parties, should be conducted outside hospital premises rather than within them.

Addressing allegations concerning the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Satheeshan said efforts are underway to ensure assistance reaches all registered applicants. On the discrepancies reported within the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the CM said a technical committee of financial experts has been constituted to look into the matter and that appropriate action would be taken once its report is submitted.