The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted surprise raids at 60 offices across six municipal corporations, 30 municipalities and 24 grama panchayats as part of 'Operation Parpidam', an initiative under 'Project Zero', on Wednesday, uncovering alleged corruption, suspicious financial transactions and widespread procedural violations.

According to a VACB statement, the raids led to the detection of around ₹45 lakh in suspicious transactions involving more than 30 officials, contractors, engineers, architects, consultancy firms and other private individuals, besides exposing large-scale irregularities in issuing building permits, allotting building numbers, assessing property tax and acting against illegal constructions.

The operation, launched following intelligence inputs, was conducted under the direction of Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham.

Thrissur: In Kunnamkulam Municipality, the Vigilance found ₹21.50 lakh in the bank account of the municipal secretary. The agency suspects the amount was transferred online through middlemen acting on behalf of contractors and licence holders.

Vigilance conducting surprise raids at various locations. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Ernakulam: At the Fort Kochi zonal office of the Kochi Corporation, the Vigilance found that two assistant engineers, one overseer and one building inspector had collectively received ₹12.69 lakh through online transactions from various contractors.

Thiruvananthapuram: In Neyyattinkara Municipality, an overseer allegedly received ₹1.37 lakh from contractors through online transactions. In Varkala Municipality, a temporary overseer allegedly received ₹2.03 lakh in multiple instalments from the owner of a consultancy firm. At the Kazhakuttom zonal office, a first-grade overseer was found to have had a financial transaction of ₹5,000 with a consultancy firm.

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During field verification in the jurisdiction of the zonal office, the Vigilance found that the ground floor of a building earmarked for parking had been enclosed and converted into a shop. The altered portion had also been allotted a temporary building number.

In Vilappilshala Grama Panchayat, contract workers had allegedly transferred ₹67,000 into the bank account of a second-grade overseer. At Poovar Grama Panchayat, the Vigilance identified illegal buildings operating as backwater boat service centres, homestays constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and an unlicensed bar functioning in the cellar of an illegal building.

Vigilance officials conducting surprise raids at various locations. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Wayanad: In Ambalavayal Grama Panchayat, a sweeper allegedly received ₹45,000 from a building contractor through a bank transaction. Another temporary sweeper allegedly received ₹2.80 lakh in multiple instalments. In Sulthan Bathery Municipality, a contractor allegedly transferred ₹1.16 lakh to an assistant engineer. The Vigilance also found that an overseer had paid ₹51,000 to the same contractor, while another contractor transferred ₹5,000 to the overseer's bank account.

Kasaragod: In Ajanur Grama Panchayat, the Vigilance found that a private resort had been issued a UAC number despite not possessing the required licence and had continued operations for years without any action from the panchayat authorities.

Kollam: In Paravur Municipality, the Vigilance identified a turf court functioning in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms. At the Vadakkevila zonal office of the Kollam Corporation, employees of the engineering department were found to have had unexplained financial dealings with licensed contractors.

Alappuzha: In Kayamkulam Municipality, a clerk in the town planning section allegedly received ₹31,000 from two licence holders. An overseer in the same office allegedly received ₹3,000 through an online transaction from a licence holder.

Kottayam: In Pala Municipality, the Vigilance found that a building illegally constructed in 2013 continued to be in use. Apart from issuing demand notices, the authorities had allegedly taken no further action. The latest demand notice showed pending property tax dues of ₹62 lakh. The Vigilance also found that nearly 40 illegal buildings had been served demand notices, but no further action had been initiated against them.

Idukki: In Pallivasal Grama Panchayat, as many as 262 illegally constructed buildings had allegedly been assigned UAC numbers, but no further proceedings had been initiated against them, the Vigilance said.

Malappuram: At a municipal office in Malappuram district, an overseer allegedly received ₹4,000, another overseer ₹20,000, a clerk ₹13,500, a revenue inspector ₹1,000 and an office assistant ₹6,800 from various contractors and licence holders.

Kozhikode: At the Kozhikode Corporation, an assistant engineer in the town planning section allegedly received ₹20,000 from a licence holder.

The Vigilance said the inspections revealed widespread irregularities in financial transactions involving officials, illegal allotment of building numbers, unauthorised constructions and a failure by local body authorities to enforce statutory provisions. The agency said further investigation into the transactions and the officials concerned is under way.