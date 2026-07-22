Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-62 result today 22/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DW 474225| Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-62 lottery draw, with a first prize of ₹1 crore (subject to tax).
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw.
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First and second prize winners must surrender their tickets to the Director of State Lotteries, either in person or by insured registered post, or through designated banks, and provide valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-62 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DW 474225
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh
DX 356020
Third prize: ₹5 lakh
DX 827648
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1802, 4257, 6071, 4162, 5755, 8662, 8957, 2733, 4949, 7306, 9341, 3390, 5096, 7883, 9560, 3454, 5626, 8599, 9740
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
6288, 6667, 5228, 7332, 5957, 8154
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0321, 0347, 1747, 3626, 1759, 3707, 2297, 4195, 2456, 4814, 5065, 5345, 6434, 6745, 7342, 5804, 6924, 7919, 7109, 8195, 8829, 5387, 6830, 7481, 9191
Seventh prize: ₹500
0002, 0129, 0660, 0711, 0853, 1208, 1329, 1720, 2114, 1465, 2459, 2590, 0802, 1815, 2616, 3150, 3561, 4675, 3312, 3940, 4762, 3330, 3994, 5006, 3057, 3490, 4431, 5542, 5796, 1537, 2543, 3285, 3563, 4740, 5846, 5926, 5931, 2063, 2985, 3478, 4099, 5376, 6668, 6680, 7930, 7379, 8056, 7682, 8069, 8122, 8457, 8541, 7915, 8106, 8753, 8862, 6749, 7941, 8164, 8864, 7095, 8004, 8395, 8961, 9267, 9405, 1904, 2698, 3358, 4006, 5301, 6492, 7745, 8093, 8583, 9658
Eighth prize: ₹200
0566, 1275, 2548, 3083, 3869, 4539, 5026, 5951, 6689, 7130, 7933, 8870, 9144, 0657, 1406, 2587, 3096, 3905, 4652, 5207, 6125, 6729, 7164, 7938, 8927, 9179, 0015, 0846, 1483, 2646, 3135, 3979, 4734, 5219, 6146, 6826, 7191, 7949, 8937, 9361, 0022, 0865, 1730, 2676, 3186, 4034, 4769, 5403, 6230, 6838, 7222, 8101, 8981, 9557, 0047, 1109, 2237, 2778, 3516, 4058, 4823, 5806, 6302, 6852, 7860, 8211, 9039, 9602, 0238, 1155, 2289, 2782, 3602, 4101, 4969, 5820, 6522, 6952, 7870, 8516, 9060, 9648, 0447, 1222, 2433, 2994, 3653, 4241, 4989, 5930, 6529, 7012, 7876, 8736, 9096, 9914
Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-529 result 21/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SZ 204699 | Check Results Here
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.