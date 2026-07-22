Kochi: An elderly couple, who had reportedly been struggling with severe emotional distress following the death of their only son a few years ago, were found dead inside their residence at Njarakkal in Vypin on Wednesday morning in an apparent case of suicide, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kalathiparambil Sanjeevan (72) and his wife Sabitha (63), residents of the fourth ward of Njarakkal Panchayat.

According to the Njarakkal Police, both were found hanging in the front room of their house. The main entrance door had been left open. The police said both bodies were found with their hands tied behind their backs. However, investigators have ruled out any foul play or external involvement.

The couple's house in Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

“While both victims had their hands tied behind their backs, one of the knots was notably loose, indicating they tied each other up prior to the act,” a police officer said. “Our preliminary investigation points firmly to suicide, and no suspicious circumstances or third-party intrusion have been observed at the scene. We will get more clarity only after the postmortem examination.”

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The police have registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“Inquest formalities are currently underway at the residence, after which both bodies will be shifted to the hospital for a detailed postmortem examination,” the officer added.

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The police said Sajeevan had worked abroad for several years before returning to Kerala, and started running a marine workshop at Manjakkad. Sabitha was a retired employee of the High Court.

The police said the couple had been living in deep mental distress ever since their only son, Sijoy, died following a heart attack a few years ago at the age of 33.

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According to the police, this was not their first suicide attempt. About a year ago, the couple allegedly attempted to end their lives by slitting their wrists. They survived after undergoing prolonged medical treatment. Since then, Sajeevan’s brother had been keeping in touch with them through daily phone calls to check on their well-being.

The incident came to light after Sajeevan reportedly called his brother on Tuesday and asked him to visit their house at around 9 am the next day.

When the brother tried calling Sajeevan on Wednesday morning, the calls went unanswered. Worried, he contacted a neighbour and requested that they check on the couple. The neighbour found the front door open and found the couple hanging inside the house before immediately informing the police.

The police said inquest proceedings are being completed and the bodies will be shifted to a mortuary.