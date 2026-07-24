Kochi: The Ernakulam Town South Police have registered a suo motu case against Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known by his stage name Vedan, his manager and 99 others on charges of holding an unauthorised solidarity gathering in Panampilly Nagar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests in New Delhi.

According to the FIR, the protest was held around 5 pm on Wednesday near Central Park, Panampilly Nagar, despite police denying permission for the event. The FIR names Vedan's manager, Vignesh G Pillai, as the first accused, while 99 other identifiable and unidentified participants have also been booked.

According to the police, around 100 people had assembled on the public road, where artists, including Vedan and singer Gabri, performed and addressed the crowd in solidarity with the CJP-led student agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

According to the FIR, organisers went ahead with the programme despite being served a notice denying permission. The police alleged that the gathering obstructed vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement on the public road.

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The case has been registered under Sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing the gathering, Vedan defended the protest, saying “students are protesting against a flawed education system and government policies. No person who believes in democracy can stay silent in this situation... Failed policies have no place in a democratic nation.”

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The police said efforts were underway to identify the remaining participants named in the case.

Youth Congress demands withdrawal of case

Meanwhile, Kerala Youth Congress State General Secretary KA Abid Ali criticised the police action and urged the state government to withdraw the cases registered against the organisers and participants.

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“If news reports of police registering cases against the CJP solidarity event led by rapper Vedan in Ernakulam are true, the Kerala government must be prepared to withdraw those charges. In a democracy, peaceful protest and solidarity expressions are constitutional fundamental rights, not crimes," he said in an Instagram post.

Drawing a parallel with the nationwide support extended to student protests in Delhi, Abid Ali said the Chief Minister himself had participated in solidarity events.

“The government should not forget the nationwide support raised for student protests in Delhi, in which the Chief Minister himself participated to declare solidarity. Registering cases against similar democratic protests in Kerala sends a wrong political message. To ensure that democratic support granted to Delhi protests applies equally within Kerala, the government must reconsider and drop the cases,” he added.