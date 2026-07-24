A 43-year-old man, identified as Ratheesh, a native of Undappara and a witness in the Vembayam bar fire case, was found hanging at his residence on Thursday, Venjaramoodu police said.

Meanwhile, Aneesh, the accused in the case, and Navas, who sustained severe burns in the incident, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. Three others, Arun, Riyas and Noufal, continue to undergo treatment, police told Onmanorama.

Nedumangad Police have registered a case in connection with Ratheesh's death, and an investigation is underway. Although he was present at the scene and his statement had been recorded, police said the reason behind Ratheesh's death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred on the night of July 19 when a brawl involving Arun, Navas, Riyas, Noufal and Aneesh at a bar hotel in Vembayam turned violent. According to police, following the altercation, Aneesh allegedly went outside, returned with petrol around 9.15 pm, poured it on the group and set them on fire.

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Venjaramoodu Police registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), and the investigation is underway. According to officials of the Nedumangad Fire and Rescue Services, an alert was received around 10 pm. "By the time we reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to hospital. The seating arrangements and other furniture inside the bar were still on fire, and we brought the situation under control," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.