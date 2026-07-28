New Delhi: A general diary entry at the Parliament Street police station has confirmed that pellets were fired at protestors during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march on the NEET paper leak issue organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The CJP, several student organisations and the Opposition had earlier alleged use of pellets on the protestors, but the Delhi Police had categorically denied the same.

However, according to a PTI report, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired multiple rounds of non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, while controlling the mob at one location near Jantar Mantar during the march. Officials, according to the PTI, cited official records of the police action and said the incident was recorded on July 22 at 1:24 pm in the general diary entry of the Parliament Street police station.

The entry was based on information from a Deputy Commandant of RAF stating that the blue dungaree donning force was on duty in the Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar area along with a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officer of the Delhi Police. On the directions of the DCP, RAF fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two rounds from the anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets on July 20.

Officials said one round of the non-lethal plastic pellets contained four pieces and they were different from the metal pellets that pierce the body. The plastic pellets do not cause much harm, the officials said.

The use of force, especially pellets, against the protesters had become another major flashpoint with the Opposition targeting the government and demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

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There have been multiple reports of protesters suffering grievous pellet injuries during the protest march called by the CJP seeking resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG question paper leak. Pradhan resigned on Saturday and the month-long CJP protest was called off.

Multiple police, RAF and CRPF personnel were also injured during the protests. However, the Delhi Police has said on record that the claims of use of pellets against "peaceful protesters" were completely "false and misleading". The CRPF and the RAF have not commented on the subject till now.

"Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Hq (headquarters)," CRPF Director General (DG) G P Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)