You have probably heard of go-karts, but what exactly is a cross kart? Think of it as a go-kart purpose-built for the dirt, mud, and jumps of autocross and motocross tracks. While cross kart racing is a massive global phenomenon, it has remained relatively niche in India—until now. Homegrown outfit Vision4 Motorsports is looking to change the landscape with its newly unveiled, FIA-compliant cross kart.

Made in India by motorsport veterans

The custom-built machine has been meticulously designed and engineered in India, strictly adhering to the safety and design guidelines set by international motorsport governing bodies. The brains behind Vision4 Motorsports are no strangers to the podium. The startup was founded by National Rally Champion Fabid Ahmer, Junior National Champion and navigator Raghuram Saminathan, and National Rally Driver Riaz Majeed. Their collective track experience has been poured into creating an accessible yet thrilling entry-point to competitive rallying.

Powered by a Dominar heartbeat

At the core of this rear-wheel-drive pocket rocket is a 400cc single-cylinder engine sourced from the Bajaj Dominar. Delivering 39 bhp of power and 35 Nm of peak torque, the engine is mated to a sequential gearbox that promises lightning-fast shifts. Because the entire vehicle weighs under 400 kg, the power-to-weight ratio is spectacular, offering rapid acceleration and sharp cornering dynamics.

The build features a bare-minimum body panel design wrapped around a high-strength steel roll cage. Inside, driver safety is prioritised with a proper sports bucket seat, a rally-spec steering wheel, and a five-point harness. Underneath, it runs on custom-developed long-travel suspension for high-speed stability over rough terrain, with disc brakes (two upfront, one at the rear) handling stopping duties. Putting the power to the dirt are specialised MRF cross kart tyres, driven by a heavy-duty motorcycle-style chain and sprocket system.

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An affordable stepping stone to rallying

Developing the prototype took the team around six months, with the build cost estimated between ₹8 lakh and ₹10 lakh. What makes this machine particularly exciting is its accessibility. Anyone aged 12 and above can drive it, making it the ultimate training tool for young racers to master the art of car control, slides, and weight transfer before graduating to full-sized rally cars.

Getting behind the wheel

To nurture fresh talent, Vision4 Motorsports is offering an all-inclusive annual racing package. Priced at ₹1.80 lakh, the programme includes enrolment in two rally schools and participation in 10 races, mirroring the structured competitive format of championships like the CIAL Race. Selection rounds and registrations are set to commence later this month, giving Indian motorsport enthusiasts a golden opportunity to kickstart their racing careers.