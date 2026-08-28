The death toll from the massive flash floods in Nepal and Tibet has risen to 469 on Friday, while 1,468 people remain missing on both sides of the border, including 290 Indian nationals.

According to the Nepal Police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district. Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa.

Nepal Police said 910 people remain missing in the country, while authorities in Tibet have reported 558 missing. So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel.

The disaster was triggered by an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. A torrent of water, mud and debris swept downstream through central Nepal, devastating towns and villages and washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges. Several hydropower projects were also damaged.

290 Indians remain uncontactable

India has launched an urgent effort to trace 290 nationals who remain uncontactable in the flood-hit areas of Nepal and Tibet.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 84 Indian nationals had been rescued so far, including 63 workers employed at the under-construction Trishuli-I run-of-river hydroelectric project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu.

Around 200 Indian nationals on the Tibet side have also sought assistance for evacuation, the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said urgent efforts were underway to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians in the affected areas. The ministry is coordinating with Nepalese authorities, other ministries, state governments, tour operators and other agencies involved in the rescue operations.

India steps up relief assistance

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the disaster.

After sending 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material on Wednesday, India dispatched another 37.5 tonnes of HADR supplies, medicines and food packets on Thursday in a military transport aircraft. The total assistance sent so far stands at 47.5 tonnes.

Fresh flood threat

A fresh flood threat is looming downstream after a new barrier lake formed near the source of the Bhote Koshi river system.

Chinese authorities estimated that around two million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake by Thursday morning, with another three million cubic metres potentially flowing into it over the next three days. A breach of the natural barrier could trigger another major surge downstream.

A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar A drone view of mud-covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photo: Reuters nepal-floods-4 A truck and structures stand partially submerged in a thick layer of mud and debris following flash floods at Beni Ghat area, in Dhading of Nepal. Photo: PTI Damaged houses following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal. Photo: Reuters Nepal Army personnel at the flood-affected Beni Ghat area, in Dhading district. Photo: PTI A view of structures standing partially submerged in a thick layer of mud and debris following flash floods at Beni Ghat area, in Dhading district, Nepal. Photo: PTI

The lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, which originate in Tibet before flowing into Nepal as part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said it had received information from Chinese authorities about the lake and warned of a continuing risk of flooding along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers. It urged people to stay away from riverbanks and move to safe locations.

Travellers, security personnel and search-and-rescue teams have also been advised to remain alert.

Chinese authorities are monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments. A Chinese rescue team equipped with communications and detection equipment has reached Gyirong to assess the upstream blockage, amid fears that a breach could trigger a secondary disaster and further complicate rescue operations.

Nepalese security personnel have evacuated more than 800 people from affected districts, while helicopters, drones and ground teams continue to search isolated settlements, riverbanks and downstream areas.

Emergency contacts for Indians in Nepal

The MEA has set up a 24x7 control room to assist Indians affected by the floods.

MEA control room

Telephone: +91 11 2308 8718, +91 11 2308 8719

WhatsApp calls/messages: +91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

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Embassy of India in Kathmandu

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

+977 981 032 6117

The embassy said the emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp.

Nepal emergency contacts