A five-storey building came crashing down in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon, killing three, injuring several others and trapping many more under the rubble. According to locals, around 30 to 50 students could still be trapped under the debris.

So far, eight people have been pulled out of the debris, of whom two were brought dead to AIIMS, while a third died during treatment. Five are critical, the police said.

The building, housing a boys' PG, had been undergoing construcction work in the basement when the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm, police sources said.

The area where the incident occurred is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has several buildings mostly housing student PGs, hostels and eateries.

Local police staff, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached, and rescue and relief operations are underway, a police officer said.

"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Two people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," read the statement.

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Witnesses at the scene estimate that more than 15 people may be trapped under the rubble, but this figure has not been officially confirmed.

Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts, using their hands and available tools to remove debris in their search for those trapped underneath.

An eyewitness commented that the incident could have been much worse had it occurred on a working day since many students from nearby areas had returned home. "Very few were here," he said.

Eight fire tenders and multiple rescue teams from various departments were rushed to the spot, officials said.

No immediate official confirmation has been provided regarding the total number of people trapped, rescued, or injured.

Police are advising locals and onlookers to stay away from the site, as the presence of bystanders is complicating rescue efforts. Both police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure that ambulances can move freely.

(With PTI inputs)