Second phase of virtual classes begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of virtual classes for school students in Kerala began on the KITE Victers channel on Monday. The new phase commenced with the English class for class XII from 8:30am.

The first two weeks of classes were held on a trial basis in the initial phase from June 1.

Kerala leads the way



The education department estimates that all students in the state will now be able to access the classes.

The state has been able to make arrangements for over 2.5 lakh students from impoverished families to attend classes within two weeks' time. Kerala was able to make great strides in digital education as political parties and individuals came together for a common cause, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Not just the government, but the opposition parties, people's representatives, youth outfits and volunteer groups joined hands for the children's education.

The Kerala government had decided to shift to the digital mode from June 1 as educational institutions continue to remain shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes are being telecast through the KITE Victers channel and are also available on social media platforms.

Based on the assessment of the first two weeks of the classes, it was found that around 2.6 lakh students did not have access to television, smartphone, computer or internet. A class X student at Valanchery in Malappuram had committed suicide as she did not have facilities to attend the classes. That incident had sent shock waves across the state.

The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had strongly criticised the government over starting the digital education without adequate preparation. But even these opposition parties came forward to help the students from impoverished families. Leaders came up with innovative methods to give students access to television, phone and tab. Help also came from abroad.

The government also gave permission for the immediate utilisation of the MLA funds.

Local bodies, Kudumbashree, the KSFE and school PTAs also pitched in. Teachers too toiled hard to make arrangements for the students.

Classes for Kannada, Tamil mediums



Classes for the VHSE second-year students in Tamil and Kannada medium will be telecast via YouTube channel from June 17. Tamil-medium classes will be available on youtube.com/drcpkd and Kannada-medium classes on youtube.com/kitekasaragod.

Classes in the second phase have been arranged such that it will benefit the English-medium students also. Urdu, Sanskrit, and Arabic subjects have also been included.