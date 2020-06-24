Police to conduct thorough investigation into Kerala priest's death

Kottayam: The police will conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a Catholic priest whose body was found in the well of a church, district police chief G Jaidev said.

The body of Fr George Ettuparayil, 55, the vicar of the St Thomas Church in Punnathura who was reported missing on Sunday evening, was found in the well on Monday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The post-mortem report said that the death was caused by drowning.

Fr George belonged to the Changanassery archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. He had taken charge as vicar in February.

According to a statement issued by the Archdiocese after his death, Fr George Ettuparayil was disturbed and under severe stress after a fire on the church premises left a few people with severe burn injuries.

Fr George was under mental distress following the fire incident and this may be the cause for his death, the police said.

On Sunday, the day when Fr George went missing, the CCTV cameras in the church had been switched off. This needs to be investigated, the district police chief said.

Fr George’s funeral took place at the St John’s Church at Mankombu, Thekkekara. The services were led by Changanassery Archdiocese Archbishop Mar Joseph Peruthottam and assistant Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.

Vicar general Fr Thomas Padiyath, Fr Joseph Vaniyapurackal, Chancellor Isaac Alancherry, Procurator Cherian Karikkombil and Vicar Fr Joshy Puthenpura also took part in the services.

The condolence message of Chicago diocese president Mar Jacob Angadiath was read during the service.

Fr George Ettuparayil had served in the Chicago diocese for five years.

Members of Parliament Kodikunnil Suresh, Thomas Chazikadan and former legislator Dr K C Joseph were also present.

'cordial nature'

Fr George Ettuparayil was known for his cordial nature, Archbishop Mar Joseph Peruthottam remarked.

During the priesthood jubilee, he built 10 houses for the poor, he said.

He was disturbed when some people suffered burn injuries in the fire at the Punnathura church, the Archbishop said in his eulogy.

He had undergone surgery as part of treatment for cancer, said Fr Joshy Puthenpura.

Fr George Ettuparayil had called him after the fire incident saying he was disturbed, his brother Joseph Kunju said. “He said I should pray for him,” Kunju said.