{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Police file case against Feroze Kunnamparambil, 3 others for threatening young woman

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Police file case against Feroze Kunnamparambil, 3 others for threatening young woman
SHARE

Kochi: The police will investigate the complaint from a young woman that she was threatened by social activists for not allowing them to handle the large sum of money she had received in her bank account through donations for the treatment of her mother, IG Vijay Sakhare has said.

Varsha, a native of Taliparamba in Kannur, received Rs 1.5 crore in her account after she appealed for financial aid for the treatment of her mother admitted in a private hospital in Ernakulam.

She has alleged that Feroze Kunnamparambil and a few other social activists had threatened her for not letting them handle the money.
KERALA
COVID-19: 593 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 204 recover

An FIR has been registered on the basis of Varsha's complaint and an inquiry has been started, Sakhare said. The police will look into details such as who sent money to the account, he said.

Four social activists — Feroze Kunnamparambil, Sajan Kechery, Salam and Shahid — had helped Varsha raise the money. The Cheranalloor police have registered a case against the four for allegedly threatening her and putting defamatory posts on social media against her when she refused to allow them to handle the money.

The IG said the police will also look into the last financial transactions of the accused. They will also see if there have been any previous complaints against them.

It cannot be called a hawala transaction just because the money came through the banking channel. But the police will collect all the details about the transactions, he said.

593 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Saturday, state mulls home treatment Kerala saw a dip in the COVID-19 cases on Saturday compared to the past four days, but it would be premature to take it as a positive sign for obvious reasons. The state reported 593 more cases on Saturday while the figures in the previous four days were above 600. The tally had even crossed 700 in the past few days. The state reported 204 recoveries on Saturday. This is the second highest tally in the week; Thursday marked 228 recoveries. Of the latest positive cases, 364 had contracted the disease through contact. While 116 came from abroad, 90 came from other states. Among those infected include 19 health workers and a fire force and Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel each. With this, the total cases reported from the state touched 11,659 and 6,416 out of them are still active.

The IG said there will also be an investigation into the girl’s complaint that she was badly portrayed and defamed on social media.

Fundraising through crowdsourcing and social media is a recent trend. The accused say that they have raised money similarly in the past to help people.

The IG said the investigation will look into all aspects of the case before proceeding further. No special team has been formed for the case, he said.

In a video, Sajan Kecheri has claimed that Rs 60 lakh of the over Rs 1.5 crore received in Varsha’s bank account was donated by a person as an aid for a charitable trust. However, the police have not been able to confirm this claim.

They said the bank account is currently frozen and, therefore, they could not collect its statement.

The investigation will also look if black money is involved in the case, DCP G Poonguzhali said. Such a large amount getting deposited in the account in a short span of time has given rise to suspicion, she said. The police will examine if there was any other unauthorised involvement in the case, Poonguzhali said.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES