Keralite gets life term for killing wife in Dubai

Dubai: Justice has been served in a sensational murder that shook the Indian expat community in the United Arab Emirates late last year. In less than 10 months, a Dubai court has awarded life term for a Keralite over the murder of his wife at a parking lot of her employer at Al Quoz locality on September 9, 2019.

Thiruvananthapuram native Yugesh, 43, was convicted of killing his wife C Vidya Chandran, daughter of Kollam native Chandrasekharan Nair.

Yugesh had stabbed his wife to death during a spat over a trivial issue.

After serving his prison term, he would be deported, the court ruled.

Vidya, 40, was murdered at the car park of her company.

The fateful day

Yugesh had reportedly gone to Vidya’s office and they got into an argument at the parking lot. The spat was over Yugesh hugging Vidya in the presence of the manager. Yugesh then took out a knife, hidden inside his clothes, and stabbed her thrice. Vidya died on the spot.

Though Yugesh fled, the police nabbed him from Jebel Ali within hours. The cops also found the murder weapon right next to the body.

The first witness in the case is the owner of the company, where Vidya worked. He is a native of Tamil Nadu.

The trial into the case had begun on February 13. The owner and two probe officers were cross-examined during the trial.

He deserved more: Brother-in-law

Vidya's brother Vinay told Manorama Online that Yugesh deserved a more severe punishment.

"We were waiting for the verdict. More details of the verdict will soon be available," said Vinay, an athletics coach with the Kerala Sports Council. He had trained V K Vismaya, who won gold in the 4X400mt relay at the Asian Games.

Vidya's eldest daughter had secured A+ in all subjects for plus-two. She wants to pursue BCom and LLB. Along with this, she also plans to prepare for the civil services exam, Vinay said.

Vidya, a BCom graduate, was also good in studies.

Her younger daughter is in Class 2. Both children are under the care of Vidya's parents.

Tragic end to long years of discord

Kin say Yugesh constantly harassed Vidya over various issues. The couple had not been on good terms right from the initial days of marriage 16 years ago. Nor was he affectionate towards the children. Yugesh was suspicious of Vidya, leading to marital discord that culminated in murder.

Vidya went to the UEA for the job, about 11 months before the murder. She was forced to look for a job in the Gulf to pay off the interests of the Rs 10-lakh loan availed from a bank in Kerala. She had gone home once during these 11 months to attend to certain issues concerning her daughter’s schooling.

Yugesh had reached Dubai one month before the murder. Yugesh had gone to Vidya's office earlier too.