Kerala HC issues notice to Vava Suresh over petition by Animal Legal Force

Why Vava Suresh mulls over ending what he does best
Kollam: The Kerala High Court has directed to issue a notice against expert snake catcher Vava Suresh for allegedly forcing a python to regurgitate its prey, a palm civet.

Justice V G Arun instructed to issue the notice after accepting a petition submitted by the Animal Legal Force.

The incident happened at Ayiroor about 1.5 years ago. It was alleged that Suresh had throttled the non-venomous snake and pulled out the civet. Several people were witness to this incident at a shopping complex.

Though Animal Legal Force general secretary Angels Nair gave a complaint to the forest department, no action was taken. The outfit subsequently approached the High Court.

