Properties of Swapna, 8 other accused in gold smuggling case to be confiscated

Thiruvananthapuram: The properties of the nine accused in the gold smuggling case, including Sandeep Nair, Swapna Suresh and PS Sarith, will be confiscated. To this end, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Registration Department has written to the IG to collect property information.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the IG of the Registration Department seeking details of the properties the accused own.

The letter has sought details of all the acquisitions of the accused in the state, including the properties and buildings they purchased, the construction works they had started, and the land deals they had made.

The IG forwarded the letter to the District Registration Department. The information will be collected by the respective district registration section. It will be codified and handed over to the Enforcement.

Meanwhile, Sandeep, Swapna and Sarith have been remanded in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days.

The directorate is investigating money laundering, hawala and benami transactions behind the gold smuggling racket of which the three were a part.

Sandeep, Swapna and Sarith were arrested in the gold smuggling case that came to light at the Trivandrum International Airport on July 5. The three are part of a gang that was smuggling gold in diplomatic parcels since June 2019, investigating agencies said.