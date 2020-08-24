LDF-ally and LJD State President Shreyams Kumar bags RS seat bypoll in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: MV Shreyams Kumar, state president of the ruling LDF-ally Loktantrik Janata Party, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the bypoll held here on Monday.

The two-time legislator, Kumar defeated Congress rival Lal Varghese Kalpakavady by 37 votes. While Kumar bagged 88 of the 130 votes cast, Kalapakavady got 41.



Of the total 136 votes, one was declared invalid while six were uncast.



From the Left Democratic Front (LDF) camp, nonagenarian and former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and George M Thomas did not cast their votes, while from the UDF camp, Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction members -- Roshi Augustine and N Jeyaraj were not present.



The lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal and Kerala Congress Joseph faction leader CF Thomas too kept away, while the vote of PC George was declared invalid.



The RS bypoll was necessitated following the death of 83- year-old veteran socialist and media baron MP Veerendra Kumar on May 28. The late leader whose Upper House tenure was to end on April 2, 2022, is the father of the MV Shreyams Kumar.



The polls also saw the difference within the Congress-led UDF come to the light. Roshi Augustine said that the UDF whip does not apply to them as they have been “ousted from the UDF”. She further added that “they were an independent party now and can take their own position on any matter.”



In the 140-member Assembly, the LDF has 93 members, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has 45. Besides, one member is nominated from the Anglo Indian community, but he does not have voting rights. BJP has one member, while P C George is an Independent.



Two seats are vacant following the death of two members.

(With inputs from agencies)