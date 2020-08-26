Pettimudi landslide: Search operations temporarily stopped; 5 still missing

Munnar: The search operation to trace the five people, who are still missing after a massive landslide struck Pettimudi in Kerala's Idukki district earlier this month, have been temporarily stopped on account of the rapid gush of water in the river.

Fire force, forest department and able volunteers will resume the search operations once the river flow abates, Devikulam Sub-Collector S Prem Krishnan informed.

The five missing people are Dinesh Kumar, 20; Rani, 44; Priyadarshini, 7; Kasthuri, 26; and Karthika, 21.

Sixty-five people were killed when a massive mound of earth and slush triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of 20 one-room 'row houses' of tea plantation workers here on August 7.

Twelve were rescued.

Earlier, bodies were found from the nearby river and adjacent areas. Though scanners and radars were used for the search operations even on Tuesday, no more bodies could be found.