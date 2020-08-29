Analysis | Is there a Tharoor phobia in Congress?

The 'guest artist' remark made by Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh recently against party colleague Shashi Tharoor cannot be ignored as an innocuous statement. It brazenly exposes the attitude of a section of Congress leaders in Kerala against Tharoor, who doesn't fit into their concept of a typical politician.

Suresh, a working president of the Congress's state unit and the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, made the absolutely unwarranted remark in response to the clarion call for sweeping changes in the party leadership expressed in a letter signed by 23 prominent party leaders, including Tharoor. Suresh's argument was that Tharoor was a 'guest artist' in the party who is immature to make comments on important affairs like leadership change. It is a status quoist's view – one that reflects the attitude of the party top brass that suppressed the letter writers as dissenters.

Suresh perhaps wanted to make a harsh one-liner that would please his political masters. However, it was treated with utter contempt by a section of party leaders as well as a large number of followers who took to social media to vent their anger. Suresh was not alone in the Tharoor bashing. A day before his public statement, another MP and former KPCC chief K Muraleedharan also had mocked Tharoor. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachadran has ordered not to make public statements against party's internal matters, in a bid to stop the issue going out of hands. Suresh had no option but to express regret over his comments on Saturday while Tharoor maintained a dignified silence all through the row.

Kodikkunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan. Photos: Manorama

Congress insiders Onmanorama spoke to admitted that the public statements against Tharoor were an expression of the professional jealousy a section of the leaders have been harbouring for long against the multi-talented Tharoor. At least three leaders, belonging to various steps of the organisational ladder, used the term 'jealousy' to denote the motive behind the verbal attack on Tharoor.

“When Tharoor was airdropped to the state Congress in 2009, there were several apprehensions among the leadership as to what a person like he would do in the realm of power politics. However, over the years, he proved his mettle and became an integral part of the organisation. Now, he is an asset of the Congress party. Unfortunately, the party is not using his abilities enough. Personally, I'm jealous of him, but that jealousy comes out of my respect for his stature as a globally acclaimed person. However, there are some leaders who can't accept the kind of admiration he receives everywhere,” a state leader said on condition of anonymity.

Another leader, part of the central leadership, echoed similar views. His firm belief is that targetting Tharoor would only harm the party. “The more you attack a person like Tharoor, the more you damage the organisation. Tharoor may not be a mass leader, but he has considerable influence over a large section of the people. Targetting him sends out a message that the party does not value the merit of a person of his stature,” he said, preferring to remain anonymous.

Tharoor the lone tusker

It's a known fact that Tharoor is not part of the factional feuds in the state unit of the Congress. He is a lone tusker who practices politics according to his convictions even as adhering to the larger ideological framework of the party.

VD Satheesan, PT Thomas and K S Sabarinadhan are among the Congress leaders who came in support of Tharoor.

A source, who had worked closely with Tharoor, said the latter is quiet aware of the opposition he faces within the state unit. What does he do in return? “He doesn't care about it,” the source said. He also said that Tharoor faces a sort of isolation among his parliamentary colleagues when he is in Delhi. “Some of the MPs from Kerala do not even go to his house when he invites them,” the source said, attributing the information to one of the 19 UDF MPs from the state.

Tharoor phobia?

There is a section among the party, both at the state as well as the central leadership, who view Tharoor's call for organisational reforms as an attempt to get to the top of the party hierarchy.

Nobody at this moment is able to say that if the Congress would go for an internal election to settle the current leadership impasse. However, if the election takes place, Tharoor may contest to the CWC, the party's decision-making body. “Unlike other regional leaders, Tharoor, provided his stature, is likely to get support from some people in the state units from across the country. Once he becomes an elected member of the CWC, he would be too powerful. Many do not want that to happen,” a central functionary of the party said. He also revealed that Tharoor had some complaints about not being allocated enough time to speak in Parliament. This, despite him being the party's most articulated and learned speaker.

These are times when 'crisis' has become a synonym for Congress. One thing the party has to do to wade through these tough waters is to listen to the wisdom of the people like Tharoor. If the plan is to insult and irritate, and push them out slowly, the loss is ultimately for the organisation.

A leader like Tharoor may not offer you any easy tricks to help the party survive. However, having them onboard would help the party a lot in perception management, where the Congress has failed absolutely.