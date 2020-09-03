Bengaluru's Kammanahalli turning a hub for drug mafia, cops to grill actress Ragini Dwivedi

Bengaluru: Kammanahalli, the place in Bengaluru where drug case accused Mohammad Anoop had started a restaurant called 'Hayat', is becoming a major hub for the drug mafia.

Many people who come to Bengaluru on student visas or business visas from other countries stay here after their visas expire. This group and those connected with films and serials are the main clients of drug dealers in the area.

Film director Indrajith Lankesh recently claimed to have handed over to the police details of some 15 Kannada film personalities who he alleged were involved in drug racket. Following this, the police issued a notice to actress Ragini Dwivedi asking her to appear for questioning. Indrajith is the brother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The diary found from serial actress D Anikha, who was arrested along with Anoop, also has the names of 15 actors.

Strict vehicle inspection

The Bengaluru police have stepped up checks of inter-state vehicles following reports that drugs from Bengaluru were flowing to other cities, including Kochi and Hyderabad. There are strict checks at bus stands and check posts.

Deals through dark net

Drugs from the US and Canada come to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa and Delhi through deals made in the Dark Net. The payment for the transactions are done through cryptocurrency.

About 8.5 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) were seized from a cargo plane that arrived at the Bengaluru airport from the US on Monday. The cannabis worth Rs 2 crore was hidden in parcels meant for Bengaluru, Tumkur and Hyderabad.