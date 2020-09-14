Ramsi's family unhappy with police investigation, demands crime branch probe

Kollam: The family of Ramsi, who died by suicide after her fiance withdrew from marriage, has expressed displeasure with the current police team investigating the case. It has filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking a crime branch investigation. The police, however, said investigations are progressing.

The 24-year-old native of Kottiyam in Kollam was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3.

The police, after filing a case of unnatural death, had not taken any further action. This led to huge protests, including on social media. Following this, the police arrested Harris, who was engaged to be married to the girl. They also took the statements of Harris’ brother and his wife, serial actress Lakshmi Pramod. Their phones were also taken into custody.

The girl's family has alleged that the police are not prepared to question Harris' parents or include more people in the case.

The investigation is being carried out by a special team comprising Kottiyam and Kannanalloor CIs. The nine-member team includes two women officers and a cyber expert. The police have applied to the court for the custody of Harris who is currently in remand.

The Women's Commission and the Youth Commission have registered a case in the girl's suicide.