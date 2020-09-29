'Maggots wriggling all over the body,' Kerala family shocked as man returns home after COVID-19 treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of 55-year-old Anil Kumar was shocked when he returned home after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in Kerala capital. He had been reduced to mere skins and bones, and there were maggots wriggling all over his body!

A daily-wage worker from Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Anil had suffered serious neck injuries after he slipped and fell from the doorstep of his house on August 21. He was first taken to the Peroorkada Government Hospital and then to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) the next morning. As his health condition worsened, he had to be put on the ventilator. After the COVID-19 infection was confirmed in some patients at the ICU on August 26, Anil Kumar was tested but the results were negative. However, the infection was confirmed on September 6.

The bystander was asked to go home and to be in quarantine. And Anil Kumar was shifted to the COVID ward.

His daughter Anjana said that the family kept making enquiries to the doctor and other staff over the phone. Their reply was that he was fine but that his oxygen level was low.

The family was informed on September 26 that Anil had tested negative and that he can be taken home. Only after they reached home on September 27, the family noticed the maggots on his body.

Anil Kumar's wife Anitha Kumari has filed a complaint to Health Minister K K Shailaja, pointing out the medical negligence of the hospital authorities.

"My father had been fine till he was admitted to the COVID ward. When he returned home, there were maggots wriggling around even on the back of his head," his daughter explained. It also appeared as if he had not been provided with proper food or water.

As his health condition worsened, Anil was admitted to the government hospital at Peroorkada on Monday evening. Medical college superintendent Dr M S Sharmad said that a show-cause notice was issued to 10 healthcare personnel, including nurses.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Lone incident, says CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this was a lone incident and that appropriate action would be taken.

The CM also said action would be taken against those responsible for the death of twin babies in Malappuram after a nine months-pregnant woman was denied treatment by various hospitals. "An enquiry should be held before taking any action. The health minister has taken serious note of the incident. Further action will be taken,” he added.