Not just foreign aid, CBI finds proof to probe corruption also in Life Mission

Kochi: The statement of Unitac owner Santosh Eapen, the first accused in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission housing case, has given the CBI reasons to conduct the probe under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act also. The agency has so far been looking into alleged violations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

During a raid, the CBI found documents that show that in addition to paying commission to diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and her accomplices for securing the construction contract worth Rs 20 crore for the housing project, the company also paid bribes through them.

This is what has paved the way for the inclusion of provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the FIR registered by the CBI under the FCRA.

All the amount paid to Swapna Suresh and her accomplices either through bank accounts or directly in foreign currencies was not meant to be paid as commission in the project, Eapen said in his statement.

The documents found during the raid at Santosh's house show that the bribe was paid through Swapna for Unitac to get the contract by removing Habitat, a company approved by the state government, for implementation of the project.

But Santosh says he does not know Swapna took the bribe on whose behalf.

During the review meeting of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), it was pointed out that it seems far-fetched that Rs 4.5 crore, or more than 22 per cent of the Rs 20 crore received as financial assistance for the Wadakkanchery project, was paid as commission.

Unitac’s explanation has been that the amount was not just for the Wadakkanchery project but included the payment of commission in advance for future construction contracts with the UAE Consulate.

Investigators believe that the Rs 1 crore found in the locker of Swapna Suresh was meant to be transferred to someone else.