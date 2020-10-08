Kerala to constitute Welfare fund board for farmers, monthly pension for farmers above 60

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major step aimed at the welfare of farmers, the state cabinet has decided to constitute Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board to ensure monthly pension for farmers above 60 years of age.

Dr P Rajendran, former vice chancellor of Agriculture University will be appointed as the chairman of the welfare fund board. The board will comprise of 22 directors including agriculture production commissioner, agriculture secretary, agriculture director, animal husbandry director, representatives of finance, law departments and CEO of vegetable and fruits promotion council. It may be noted that Kerala was the first state to unanimously pass the farmers welfare fund bill in legislative assembly.

Benefits of welfare fund pension: If a farmer becomes a member of the welfare fund for a minimum of five years , on reaching 60 years of age he will be entitled to get pension commensurate with the total contribution made by him. The minimum contribution is Rs 100. The pension amount and other assistance will be decided by the board.

The government will also deposit in the welfare fund a share equivalent to contribution of upto 250. Farmers can also deposit a higher amount.

The farmers who have completed 18 years of age and are not above 55 years, can apply for the membership of the welfare fund board. Other criteria – they should not be members of any other welfare funds, should personally own a minimum of 5 cents of land and annual income should be below Rs 5 lakh. In the event of the death of a member, his family will be entitled to receive the pension.

The authorities will start accepting the applications only after the board convenes its meeting and finalizes the procedures to be adopted. Those who are currently receiving farmers’ pension in the state will receive the same through the welfare fund board from now on.

The next Cabinet meeting and Assembly select committee will take a decision on the approval of rules and schemes of the new welfare fund board.

At the moment 35 lakh farmers in the state have registered with the agriculture department. There are another 15 lakh in the animal husbandry and fisheries sector.

According to the government's own estimates, about 50 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from the welfare fund pension across the state.