Binoy Kodiyeri makes desperate, late-night moves to meet brother in ED custody

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram: The all-powerful Kodiyeri Family of Kerala is going through a tough patch of late with both sons, Binoy and Bineesh, entangled in legal hassles over different issues. A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took the youngest, Bineesh, in custody his brother Binoy is making frantic efforts, including arriving at the Karnataka chief justice's home at night, in a bid to meet his sibling now behind the bars.

Binoy visited Karnataka Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka's residence on Friday night in an attempt to submit a petition directly after he was denied permission to meet his brother Bineesh at the ED's office in Bengaluru on Friday.

The chief justice’s security personnel sent him back asking him to file the petition in court on Saturday.

Binoy and Bineesh are sons of Kerala's top CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Bineesh has been arrested by the ED on money laundering charges in a narcotics-linked case registered in Bangalore.

Binoy arrived at the ED’s office around 5:15pm on Friday along with two lawyers and three friends. He waited for half an hour before he was allowed to speak to the officials.

He told the officials that he needed Bineesh’s sign on the bail application and other documents, but a senior ED official said that the meeting cannot be allowed during interrogation.

Binoy too was making rounds of police station and court in Mumbai recently over his ties with a woman.

Bineesh and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

All eyes on Kodiyeri at CPM meet

As more information about the alleged role of Bineesh in the money laundering and drugs case comes out, top CPM functionaries is eagerly waiting to see if the party’s central committee will take a stand on the controversy at its meeting, which ends today.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the secretary of the Kerala unit of the party, did not visit the AKG Centre in the Kerala capital on Friday for the central committee meeting that is being held online. He had attended the previous online central committee meeting from the AKG Centre. Party sources said he has been attending the current meeting from his home in the capital.

The CPM’s approach is to disassociate itself from Bineesh and protect father Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.