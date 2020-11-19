Kerala Varma College principal quits as admin clips his power

Thrissur: Sree Kerala Varma College here has been the scene of an apparently unsavoury power play and nepotism with its management likely becoming a tool in the hands of CPM. The college principal P A Jayadevan is the casualty in the ungainly struggle as he resigned on Wednesday to protest against the vesting of his powers to vice-principal Prof R Bindu.

Prof Bindu's husband A Vijayaraghavan is the LDF convener and acting state secretary of Kerala's main ruling party, CPM. She too is a known activist of the party.

It is now clear that the powers of the college principal were transferred to Bindu with her party's blessings.

In his resignation letter Jayadevan has made it clear that he resigned from the principal's post in protest against Bindu's appointment.

Earlier, there were reports that the principal had resigned owing to personal reasons.

What led to the 'coup'

Going by the developments that had taken place in the run up to Jayadevan’s resignation, it is clear that the party and its affiliate organisations had planned the move in advance. Pro-CPM organisation All-Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) and SFI had given complaints against Jayadevan to the party many times. They were angered by Jaydavan's decision to quit the membership of AKPCTA after becoming the college principal.

Soon after Jayadevan became the principal, the SFI had also launched an agitation. He was gheraoed in the name of feek hike when there was apparently none.

When it became clear that Jayadevan would not resign on his own, the college management decided to appoint Bindu as vice principal and transfer principal’s powers to her, sources say.

The college is managed by Cochin Devaswom Board where the CPM has the upper hand.

Jayadevan still has seven years of service left while Bindu has a lesser number of years. Naturally, if the status quo continues it would be difficult for Bindu to occupy the post of principal. However, under the changed circumstances the chances of Bindu becoming principal has increased.

Bindu said that Jayadevan was apprehensive of losing the case pending in the court pertaining to the principal's post and his resignation was only a face-saving exercise.

Other than adding to my existing work load the new post does not bring any other benefit to me, she said.

Unprecedented move: Jayadevan

Jayadevan on the other hand had reiterated that he resigned as he could not have worked under a "super" vice principal. The decision to appoint the vice principal has to be ratified by the government and university.

The appointment order says that the vice principal has been entrusted with independent charge of the principal's powers. Such orders are not issued anywhere, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Cochin Devaswom Board informed that the vice principal was appointed and powers transferred to reduce the workload associated with the projects being undertaken in the college with Rs 13 crore KIIFB grant.

Board president A B Mohanan maintained that Bindu was qualified for the post and her appointment was made based on the university rules.