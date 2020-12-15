Kerala records 33 COVID deaths on Tuesday, toll now at 2,680

Kerala recorded 33 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday taking the official toll to 2,680.

The deceased are:

Thiruvananthapuram

Chellayyan (84) from Vellanad

Sathyan (58) from Andurkonam

Hashim (78) from Kappil

Gopalan (72) from Chittatumukku

Muhammad Raja (61) from Madavoor

Sherifa Beevi (76) from Pappanamcode

Sreekumari (56) from Mariamuttam

Kollam

Thankamani (66) from Puthenpuram

Christopher (74) from Chavara

Vijayan (68) from Kilikallur

Vigneswaran Pillai (78) from Kallada

Sreedharan Nair (69) from Paravur

Pathanamthitta

Geevarghese (68) from Thiruvalla

Alappuzha

Radhakrishnan (65) from Kottamkulangara

Murugan (58) from Harippad

Thrissur

Vatsan (61) from Iringalakuda

Omana (48) from Mala

Raman Nair (89) from Guruvayur

Muhammad Ali (78) from Kadappuram

Balan (74) from Panamukku

Palakkad

Mitchell Swamy (72) from Koipra

Malappuram

Malathi (69) from Vellore

Balan (64) from Chullipara

Muhammad Unni (60) from Ponnani

Shahjahan (40) from Othukkungal

Hasan (86) from Paramalangadi

Kozhikode

Veeran (84) from Farook

Subaida (62) from Vadakara

Rubina (35) from Ayikkarappadi

Anitha (48) from Chungakkunnu

Unnipathu (88) from Pazhoor

Wayanad

Sulaiman (70) from Kalpetta

Kannur

Sharifa (55) from Uliyil

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.