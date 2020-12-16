LDF 9, UDF 6 but with single seat BJP to rule Kanchiyar panchayat

Unlike parties which won a majority in the local body polls in other places, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kanchiyar panchayat in Idukki district is not in a jubilant mood. Though LDF won nine seats in the 16-member panchayat, it will have to offer the post of president to a BJP member. It is not part of any poll alliance, but the president seat, which is reserved for a scheduled caste candidate, has only one suitor.

Suresh Kuzhikattu, lone BJP candidate who won from 8th ward of Kanchiyar panchayat, will be the president. Incidentally, Suresh is the first BJP candidate to win an election in Kanchiyar panchayat.

When the result was announced on Wednesday, LDF won nine seats, UDF six and BJP one. Neither LDF nor UDF has a single winner from the SC seat. The 8th ward was the sole SC ward in the panchayat.

An employee of a private firm which makes kitchen cabinets, Suresh, 43, is also a social worker. When asked about serving as a president in the LDF-majority panchayat, Suresh said he would use the opportunity to work in unison with all parties for the welfare of the panchayat. “As a president, I would associate with all parties. As for BJP, this is our first opportunity to grow more in the area,” he said.

V V Jose, CPM local committee secretary, said that they fielded two SC candidates, one in 8th ward and another in a general seat. “Unfortunately, both candidates failed,” he said. UDF has fielded only one SC candidate in the reserved ward.

“Let us see what will happen,” was his comment when asked about a BJP man at the helm of a LDF-majority panchayat.

The reluctance of mainstream parties in fielding SC-ST candidates in general seats has been an issue raised by various progressive groups. However, the representation of SC-ST candidates in non-reserve wards are often minimal.

Deepa L S, joint secretary, state election commission, said that even if LDF has the majority, president post should go to the lone SC candidate. "A similar incident happened at Neyyattinkara municipality in 2005 where the post of chairperson was reserved for SC woman candidate. Though LDF won majority, chairperson post was given to UDF's Priyamvada as she was the single eligible candidate," she said.

(Jisha Surya is an independent journalist based in Thiruvananthapuram.)