No lockdown required on counting day: Kerala HC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2021 03:22 PM IST Updated: April 27, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Kochi: Kerala need not observe a lockdown on counting day, the High Court said on Tuesday.

The Kerala HC made the decision while considering several petitions against the possibility of victory processions after the announcement of election results on May 2 amid the surging COVID-19 cases.

The precautionary steps adopted by the state government and Election Commission in this regard are satisfactory, the court observed.

The EC and state government had submitted documents detailing the plans for the counting day to the court. The public will not be allowed to crowd or visit counting centers on May 2, the Kerala government said while informing the court of the conclusions drawn in the all-party meet.

The government also submitted the Central Election Commission's order banning victory processions to the court. The Kerala HC made the decision after considering these documents.

The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held to check the spread of coronavirus.

It also said that "Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned."

