Hereafter, 10-day isolation for home-quarantined COVID-19 patients

Amending the guidelines for COVID-19 treatment, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Kerala has relaxed the mandatory home quarantine period of patients without any health issues to 10 days.

They should, however, sequester themselves indoors for after another seven more days. The fresh set of guidelines has also done away with antigen or RT-PCR tests after the mandatory quarantine period.

Patients in home quarantine are being included in the list of persons under surveillance after the first three days. During the three initial days, they will be in the list of positive cases.

Contact cases

A) TOTAL CONTACT

Those directly speaking to a COVID-19 patient without wearing a face mask, staying together, working together in an air-conditioned environment or using the toilet fall under this category.

Precaution

They should quarantine themselves for five days at home before undergoing a COVID-19 test in any of the State-arranged facilities.

B) DISTANT CONTACT

Those speaking directly to a COVID-19 patient wearing only the face mask and without keeping distance, working together but by keeping a distance, dining together at the same table, staying in separate rooms under the same roof are included in this category.

Precaution

Observe symptoms for five days. Undergo test if symptoms appear.

What to do if tested positive?

The Health Department will first receive the result of cases testing positive for coronavirus. Health department officials will then contact such people for their health details. They will be directed to the nearest Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) in case of any health issues.

Those aged above 60 and others with serious comorbid conditions, too, will be shifted to the CFLTC. Those having their own transportation facilities could use their vehicles to reach the centre. The Health Department will arrange an ambulance to others. The CFLTCs provide the services of medical professionals including doctors, and facilities to test the oxygen level and provide it to those in need. The CFLTCs are being run by block panchayats.

Domiciliary care centres

Domiciliary care centres (DCCs) are meant for those who do not have home quarantine facilities. The Health Department will shift such patients to DCCs where they can be safely quarantined. DCCs do not offer the services of medical professionals.

Second-Line Treatment Centres

Those quarantined at their residences, CFLTCs or DCCs will be shifted to the nearest Second-Line Treatment Centre (SLTC) in case of health issues.

Those with serious health issues will be admitted to Covid hospitals.