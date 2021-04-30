Kerala slashes RT-PCR test rates to Rs 500

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reduced the rate of RT-PCR test in government-approved private laboratories and hospitals to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 1,700.

Manorama had on Monday reported that the RT-PCR rate in Kerala had been the highest in the country, with several other states charging as low as Rs 400 to Rs 500 per test.

The government slashed the RT-PCR rate after the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)-approved test kits were made available at a lower price, State Minister for Health K K Shailaja said on Thursday.

The reduced rate included the cost of test kit, personal protection equipment and swab charges. Government health institutions have been offering the test free of charge.

RT–PCR is one of the most widely used laboratory methods for detecting the COVID-19 virus. The test analyses DNA through a swab sample from the nose or throat to check for COVID-19 infection.