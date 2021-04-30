Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Manorama News-VMR Kerala Exit Poll: Hat-trick likely for UDF's VP Sajeendran despite Twenty20 threat

Kunnathunad candidates
LDF's P V Sreenijin, Tenty20;s Sujith Surendran and UDF's V P Sajeendran.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

UDF candidate V P Sajeendran will retain the Kunnathunad assembly constituency in Ernakulam district, which witnessed a tough triangular contest, Manorama News-VMR exit poll results predicts.

Congress's sitting legislator Sajeendran faced a tough fight from LDF's P V Sreenijin and the corporate-backed Twenty20's Sujith P Surendran. Sajeendran will poll 33.6 per cent of votes, according to the exit poll. Sreenijin is set to get 31.7 per cent and Sujith Surendran 17.5 per cent.

This is Sajeendran's third electoral race from Kunnathunad.

In 2016, Sajeendran won against CPM's Shiji Sivaji by a narrow margin of 2,679 votes. Before that, he had won by 8,732 votes in 2011 against CPM's MA Surendran.

Kunnathunad, an otherwise low-profile constituency, became an electoral hotspot this time with the entry of the Anna Kitex-backed Twenty20 Party in the assembly election fray. Twenty20 is ruling four panchayats in the constituency. Some political observers saw Twenty20 spoiling the chances of both the UDF and LDF in the constituency.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.