In a stunning electoral victory, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) rode back to power in Kerala winning 99 of the 140 seats, bucking the over four decade long trend of Communists and Congress-led UDF coming to power alternatively. While the BJP-NDA came a cropper, the UDF won 41 seats.

Here is the district-wise comparison between 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections: