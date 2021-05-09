Movement of Oxygen cylinders: Headload workers lend a hand

Kakkanad: Headload workers have also pitched in to ensure the smooth movement of oxygen cylinders in the state. The workers are ready to work during any time of the day or night.

At some places, they even carried out the work for free. The workers unloaded the oxygen cylinders, that were brought to Aluva at midnight recently, without taking any wages.

The motor vehicles department officer, who accompanied the vehicle transporting the cylinders, had raised the need for workers with assistant labour officer E G Raji. And workers turned up within minutes after the union leaders in Aluva were informed about this over the phone.

The workers who unloaded the cylinders refused to accept any payment. Union leaders said that the headload workers, in various parts of the district, were ready to volunteer for Covid preventive efforts. Collector S Suhas lauded the headload workers’ willingness to serve.

Latheef turns car into 'ambulance'



Aluva: P A Abdul Latheef, a native of Elookkara in Aluva, has altered his own vehicle to function as an ambulance to take Covid-infected people to the hospital. He did this as most often ambulances were not available during emergency situations. If people in Kadungalloor panchayat are unable to get an ambulance to take the Covid-infected to the hospital, they can call Latheef. The patient will be taken to the hospital free of cost.



Latheef changed the interiors of his Scorpio car such that one person can lie down and two people can sit in the space. Latheef and his friend Basheer drive the vehicle. Siddique, who is also from their native place, will provide the PPE kit for them. Latheef is also the CPM Kadangallur East local committee member.

Latheef's phone number: 9846019358