Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Black fungus reported in 15 people, one dead in Kerala

Our Correspondent
Published: May 20, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Explained: What is ‘Black Fungus’ and how dangerous it is for COVID-19 patients?
Broad, wide-angle non-septate hyphae of the fungus Mucor, from the paranasal sinus of a patient with diabetes mellitus. Modified giemsa stain of frozen section. Photo: David A Litman/Shutterstock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that black fungus infection (Mucormycosis) was reported in 15 people in the state.

One of the two people, who got infected in Pathanamthitta, has died. A 56-year-old Pandalam native died while under treatment post recovering from Covid. Another Pathanamthitta native, a 33-year-old from Mallappally, is under treatment in the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The left eye of a 62-year-old Tirur native in Malappuram was removed surgically. Seven people are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

The fungus infection was removed surgically from one patient each in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam. One person is undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, while two people are suspected to have been infected. A Palakkad native is under treatment at a private medical college in Thrissur.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.