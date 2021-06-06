COVID-19: 14,672 new cases in Kerala on Sunday, death toll nears 10K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 14,672 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 26,33,082.

With 227 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 9,946.

As many as 21,429 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 24,62,071.

The active cases touched 1,60,653, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,02,792 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 14.27 per cent.

The Kerala government imposed additional restrictions - after withdrawing the relaxation announced a few days ago - to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to bring down the test positive rate.

In some places, local authorities included more curbs, adding to the confusion that often led to arguments. Ban on several essential services establishments, such as vehicle workshops, have caused much difficulties to the people.

Of the positive cases, 67 were health workers, while 153 had come from outside the state and 13,638 infected through contact. The source of infection of 814 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,126 (contact cases - 1,974)

Ernakulam - 1,807 (1,726)

Malappuram - 1,687 (1623)

Kollam - 1,648 (1643)

Palakkad - 1,494 (963)

Thrissur - 1,417 (1411)

Kozhikode - 960 (949)

Alappuzha - 925 (922)

Kannur - 640 (553)

Kottayam - 499 (462)

Idukki - 489 (460)

Kasaragod - 423 (419)

Pathanamthitta - 359 (343)

Wayanad - 198 (190)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram - 5,087

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,304

Alappuzha - 2,041

Ernakulam - 1,936

Kozhikode - 1,806

Thrissur - 1,472

Kollam - 1,317

Palakkad - 1,147

Kottayam - 989

Pathanamthitta - 923

Kannur - 857

Kasaragod - 534

Idukki - 714

Wayanad - 302

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,54,698 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 6,19,467 are under home or institutional quarantine and 35,231 are in hospitals.

2,446 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 2,05,07,598 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Sunday, 27 more regions have been converted into hotspots and five have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 891 in the state.