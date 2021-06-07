COVID-19: 9,313 cases in Kerala on Monday, death toll crosses 10K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 9,313 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases to 26,42,395.

With 221 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 10,157.

As many as 21,921 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 24,83,992.

The active cases touched 1,47,830, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 70,569 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 13.2%.

The Kerala government on Monday announced one more week extension of the statewide lockdown till June 16, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Of the positive cases, 46 were health workers, while 52 had come from outside the state and 8,570 infected through contact. The source of infection of 645 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,481 (contact cases - 1,386)

Palakkad - 1,028 (599)

Ernakulam - 968 (925)

Thrissur - 925 (919)

Malappuram - 908 (883)

Kollam - 862 (853)

Alappuzha - 803 (794)

Kozhikode - 659 (645)

Kottayam - 464 (438)

Kannur - 439 (401)

Idukki - 234 (218)

Kasaragod - 215 (210)

Pathanamthitta - 199 (186)

Wayanad - 128 (113)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram - 5,237

Ernakulam - 2,546

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,275

Kollam - 1,603

Palakkad - 1,550

Alappuzha - 1,535

Kozhikode - 1,508

Thrissur - 1,325

Kottayam - 1,009

Idukki - 904

Kannur - 866

Pathanamthitta - 706

Kasaragod - 551

Wayanad - 306

Testing and quarantine

A total of 6,32,868 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 5,93,807 are under home or institutional quarantine and 39,061 are in hospitals.

2,297 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 2,05,78,167 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, no new region has been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 889 in the state.