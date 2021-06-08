Delta variant caused Covid infection among vaccinated in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of the Coronavirus, which is highly transmissible, caused Covid infection among those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid in Kerala, according to a study.

The crucial finding was made during a genome sequencing study of the virus conducted at the Kozhikode Government Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. Over 95 per cent of the samples tested at Kozhikode Medical College and 93 per cent of the samples tested at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute constituted the Delta variant.

As the Delta variant was found to be resistant to the antibodies generated in the body due to the vaccine or acquired immunity, health experts have cautioned that Kerala should be extra vigilant during the third wave. It is being closely monitored if those who got infected due to the Delta variant in the last two months in Kerala are getting reinfected. This is to identify any further mutations of the Delta variant.

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute conducted the study on the samples collected from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. Samples from Thrissur to Kasaragod districts are being examined at the Kozhikode Medical College. Symptoms and severity are lower in both groups. Most people do not need intensive care either.

The samples of those who were infected with Covid even after taking two doses of the vaccine and those who were reinfected were collected by the respective district medical officers and sent for the study. After checking the samples from all districts, the report will be submitted to the government.