Ramya Haridas MP alleges CPM workers threatened her, files police complaint

Palakkad: Police registered a case against a few CPM workers for allegedly issuing death threat to Alathur MP Ramya Haridas on Sunday.

The case has been registered against former president of Alathur panchayat M A Nasar, panchayat member Najeeb, and seven others who could be identified on sight.

In her complaint to the police, the Congress MP said about eight men, led by Nasar, waylaid her near the Alathur police station and issued death threat besides insulting the modesty of a woman.

The MP said she was about to return after meeting the members of the Green Task Force when the incident happened.

Ramya said the former panchayat president, Nasar, arrived at the scene while Najeeb was abusing her. Protesting the incident, the MP staged a sit-in on the road. Congress leader Palayam Pradeep was also with the parliamentarian.

Besides seeking action against those who had insulted her in public and denied her the right to movement, Ramya demanded the police to provide her security to carry out public work.

Ramya is the only female parliamentarian to be elected from the state of Kerala during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She is also the second-ever Dalit woman MP to have been elected from Kerala. She was the only Lok Sabha candidate from Kerala handpicked by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.