BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran to be questioned in Kodakara heist case

Kozhikode: BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran will be questioned in the Kodakara heist case.

He has been asked to reach the Thrissur Police Club by 10 am on Tuesday, July 13.

The Police served a notice to the BJP state president at his residence in Kozhikode.

A gang had faked an accident to waylay and rob a car ferrying Rs 3.5 crore – allegedly to fund the BJPs’ poll campaign – on the National Highway at Kodakara in Thrissur around 4:30am on April 3.

Initially, a crime was registered on a complaint by the owner of the vehicle saying that Rs 25 lakh was looted. But further investigation revealed that the loss of amount came to almost Rs 3.5 crore.

It was alleged that the cash was routed into the state through hawala channels. The investigation had revealed the commission of an economic offense punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Besides the Kerala Police, three central agencies, the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the investigation wing of the Income Tax (I-T) Department, are probing the Kodakara hawala robbery case.