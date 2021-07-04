12,100 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.18L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 12,100 new COVID cases and 11,551 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,04,039.

So far, 28,55,460 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 11,263 contracted the virus through contact while 76 came from outside the state and 63 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,18,047 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,35,56,158 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.25.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1541, 1358 and 1240 respectively.

A total of 76 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 13,716.

There are currently 3,96,82 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 3,72,2793 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,547 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 1,541

Kozhikode 1,358

Thrissur 1,240

Palakkad 1,183

Kollam 1,112

Ernakulam 1,105

Thiruvananthapuram 1,099

Kannur 782

Alappuzha 683

Kasaragod 593

Kottayam 568

Pathanamthitta 299

Wayanad 276

Idukki 261

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1,254

Kollam 1,289

Pathanamthitta 413

Alappuzha 685

Kottayam 438

Idukki 285

Ernakulam 1,082

Thrissur 1,528

Palakkad 1,037

Malappuram 1,295

Kozhikode 897

Wayanad 300

Kannur 538

Kasaragod 510