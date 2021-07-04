12,100 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.18L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 12,100 new COVID cases and 11,551 recoveries on Sunday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,04,039.
So far, 28,55,460 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 11,263 contracted the virus through contact while 76 came from outside the state and 63 are healthcare workers.
A total of 1,18,047 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 2,35,56,158 samples have been sent for testing.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 10.25.
Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1541, 1358 and 1240 respectively.
A total of 76 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 13,716.
There are currently 3,96,82 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 3,72,2793 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,547 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Malappuram 1,541
Kozhikode 1,358
Thrissur 1,240
Palakkad 1,183
Kollam 1,112
Ernakulam 1,105
Thiruvananthapuram 1,099
Kannur 782
Alappuzha 683
Kasaragod 593
Kottayam 568
Pathanamthitta 299
Wayanad 276
Idukki 261
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 1,254
Kollam 1,289
Pathanamthitta 413
Alappuzha 685
Kottayam 438
Idukki 285
Ernakulam 1,082
Thrissur 1,528
Palakkad 1,037
Malappuram 1,295
Kozhikode 897
Wayanad 300
Kannur 538
Kasaragod 510