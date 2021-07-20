11.91% TPR in Kerala after 16,848 turn COVID-19 positive from 1,41,431 tests

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) soared to 11.91 per cent on Tuesday after 16,848 people turn positive from 1,41,431 samples tested.

On Monday, the TPR was 11.08% in the state while the seven day average was 10.65%. Tuesday's is the highest TPR recorded since June 13.

With 12,052 more recovering from the infection, the number active patients in the state is at 1,26,398 now, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 104 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 15,512. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of Tuesday's Covid cases, 15,855 had contracted the virus through contact while 101 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 783 is yet to be traced.

There are 109 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 3,187,716 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 30,45,310 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 2,752

Thrissur - 1,929

Ernakulam - 1,901

Kozhikode - 1,689

Kollam - 1,556

Palakkad - 1,237

Kottayam - 1,201

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,055

Kannur - 873

Kasaragod - 643

Alappuzha - 613

Pathanamthitta - 517

Wayanad - 450

Idukki - 240

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 451

Kollam - 726

Pathanamthitta - 343

Alappuzha - 604

Kottayam - 525

Idukki - 278

Ernakulam - 1,091

Thrissur - 1,479

Palakkad - 1,046

Malappuram - 2,453

Kozhikode - 1,493

Wayanad - 299

Kannur - 761

Kasaragod - 503

Testing and quarantine

Till Tuesday, 2,55,72,679 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,05,178 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,80,426 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,752 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,049 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.