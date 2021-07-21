LGBTQ community demands justice of Anannyah, stages protest

Kochi: Members of the LGBTQ community staged a protest in front of Renai Medicity, Palarivattom, seeking justice to transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

The transgender people have alleged medical negligence on part of the hospital, where Anannyah had undergone a sex reassignment surgery and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

Prijith PK, who was at the forefront of the protest held on Wednesday wrote in a Facebook post that it was “difficult for the members of the community to accept Anannyah's death as a suicide”.

“She had been happy until the incident and was planning on shifting to another flat. Her death must be probed and those responsible must be punished,” Prijith wrote.

He has also claimed that despite filing a complaint with the Health Minister about medical negligence after her sex reassignment surgery, the government had taken no action.

Prijith further wrote in his post: “Since she underwent the surgery, Anannyah was under a lot of stress, both physically and emotionally. She had posted on social media that she was not able to work or even do basic activities.

Friends of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex protest in front of Renai Medicity, Kochi on Wednesday evening.

Anannyah had said that when the hospital was approached several times regarding the issues she faced, instead of ensuring a remedy they extorted a huge sum and subjected her to another surgery.

Anannyah was also denied the medical records, and in turn, they got her signature on a white paper.”

Hospital refutes allegations, claims they are transgender-friendly

Meanwhile, Renai Medicity denied the allegations and claimed that they are a transgender-friendly institution.

The hospital has claimed that their doctors Arjun Asokan and Madhu have performed the most number of Sex Reassignment Surgeries (SRS) in south India.

The hospital statement said that Anannyah had been referred by her friends who were satisfied with the SRS performed by Dr Arjun Asokan. "Anannyah was made aware of the benefits, and possible complications of the surgery. She was also informed about the likelihood of continued treatment and counselling," the hospital statement said.

The hospital has claimed that Anannyah had thanked the doctors before taking discharge after her surgery. "However, after six-seven months Anannyah complained that she did not get the desired result. She also complained of splattering during urination," the hospital release said.

According to Renai, after examination Anannyah was advised another surgery.

"But she claimed that it was a result of medical negligence and demanded a huge sum. She asked for a medical board enquiry, to which the hospital agreed. After a detailed examination, the board did not find any medical negligence and made her aware of the same.

"The hospital offered all support when she said that she wasn't satisfied with the report and wanted to take legal action," Renai has claimed. The hospital has also alleged that Anannyah had threatened to defame Dr Arjun, Dr Madhu and some other staff via social media.