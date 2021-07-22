Veteran actor KTS Padannayil passes away

Kochi: Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passed away here on Thursday. He was 88.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thrippunithura after being treated for age-related ailments.

KTS Padannayil, popularly known as Padanna, began his career as a theater artist and later moved to films.

He first acted in the amateur drama 'Vivaha Dallaal' directed by himself. It was staged at the annual day celebration of Khadi Bhavan's spinning mill at Thrippunithura.

He also trained the members of the Children’s Society at Kannankulangara in acting.

He performed in the productions of major drama troupes like Jayabharath Nrithakalalaya, Changanassery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika, Kollam Tuna and Attingal Padmasree.

In a brief film career of around 13 years, he acted in more than 60 films and starred in more than 100 television serials.

Padanna made his film debut with the blockbuster 'Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava' in 1995. He was later seen in many hit movies including Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakam, Vaamanapuram Bus Route, Adyathe Kanmani, Kunjiramayanam, Rakshadhirakari Baiju.

He is survived by wife Ramani and three sons, Syam, Sannan, Saljan and a daughter, Swapna.