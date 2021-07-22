Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Veteran actor KTS Padannayil passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2021 08:09 AM IST Updated: July 22, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passed away here on Thursday. He was 88.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thrippunithura after being treated for age-related ailments.

KTS Padannayil, popularly known as Padanna, began his career as a theater artist and later moved to films.

RELATED ARTICLES

He first acted in the amateur drama 'Vivaha Dallaal' directed by himself. It was staged at the annual day celebration of Khadi Bhavan's spinning mill at Thrippunithura.

He also trained the members of the Children’s Society at Kannankulangara in acting.

He performed in the productions of major drama troupes like Jayabharath Nrithakalalaya, Changanassery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika, Kollam Tuna and Attingal Padmasree.

In a brief film career of around 13 years, he acted in more than 60 films and starred in more than 100 television serials.

Padanna made his film debut with the blockbuster 'Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava' in 1995.  He was later seen in many hit movies including Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakam, Vaamanapuram Bus Route, Adyathe Kanmani, Kunjiramayanam, Rakshadhirakari Baiju.

He is survived by wife Ramani and three sons, Syam, Sannan, Saljan and a daughter, Swapna.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.