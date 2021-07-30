Kochi: It has emerged that the killing of the dental student at Kothamangalam was a crime of passion.

Rakhil and Manasa had been in love for over a year until the latter decided to break up.

But Rakhil was unwilling to give up and followed Manasa to her college at Kothamangalam a month ago. Following the incident, Manasa and her father, who is a home guard, approached Kannur DySP Sadanandan.

"I summoned the boy and his parents to my office and told him to stop following her as she was not interested," DySP Sadanandan told Onmanorama.

"The man and his parents agreed to it and because the woman and her family were not interested in pressing any charges we let him off with a warning," said the police officer.

However, Rakhil was reportedly upset and returned to Kothamangalam where he allegedly killed Manasa using a gun and committed suicide soon after.

