Manasa murder: Rakhil plotted the crime for nearly a month?

Kothamangalam: Keralite youth Rakhil, who killed himself after murdering a 24-year-old dental student at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district on Friday, is suspected to have been plotting the crime for nearly a month.

A native of Kannur, Rakhil had allegedly arrived at Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam in July with his mind set on committing the crime.

Manasa, a house surgeon at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences at Nellikuzhi, was shot dead by Rakhil around 3:30pm on Friday.

Rakhil, who arrived from Kannur on July 4, took a room on rent in a building near to the house where Manasa lived. Rakhil told that he was an employee in the marketing division of a plywood company. After staying here for four days, he returned to Kannur. Later, he was spotted at the room on Thursday evening but left during the wee hours of Friday, according to Nooruddin who owns the building.

Manasa, Rakhil

Nooruddin recounted that he did not notice any suspicious behaviour.

"Did not see him after staying here for four days and then I called him. He said that he had some work at Aluva and from there he had gone home. He returned last Monday. I had seen him at the room on Thursday evening. But he wasn't there on Friday morning," Nooruddin said.

After becoming suspicious on hearing about the murder, Nooruddin went home and checked Rakhil’s ID card and then informed the police.

Mobile phones crucial

The probe team has said that the two mobile phones of Manasa would be crucial in the case. With both the victim and murderer killed in the gruesome incident, the phones are expected to shed some details on their relationship.

According to preliminary information, they were in a relationship but later broke up which irked Rakhil, leading to the murder. In the initial stage of investigation, the police, have not been able to find any reason other than this for the murder.

Though both of them are from Kannur district, it is suspected that they got acquainted over social media. After taking the statements of both their parents and relatives, there would be more clarity into the case.

The police suspect that Rakhil, who stayed near Manasa's rented home for nearly a month, could have tried to contact Manasa over the phone. Manasa was probably unaware that Rakhil had been staying near to her place and stalking her. The police suspect that this is probably the reason behind Manasa asking “why are you here” when she saw Rakhil on Friday afternoon, moments before he killed her.

A special team led by rural district police chief K Karthik is probing Manasa's murder. Ballistic experts will arrive on Saturday to examine the murder weapon. The team-led by the SI has left for Kannur. A detailed probe will be held about Rakhil and also about his friends.