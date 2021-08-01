Negative RT-PCT test certificate now mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu

Palakkad: In wake of rising COVID cases in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed strict restrictions at the border.

Now, only those carrying a negative RT-PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours will be allowed entry, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam said.

The new restriction will be effective from Thursday.

An exemption is available only after 14 days of receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Karnataka government too had imposed a similar restriction this week.

However, a negative RT-PCR certificate is necessary to enter Karnataka irrespective of vaccination status.

Students and the public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons have been asked to undergo RT-PCR test every 15 days.

The inspection at the borders has been intensified in wake of the announcement of the new measures.