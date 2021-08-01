Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Negative RT-PCT test certificate now mandatory to enter Tamil Nadu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Tamil Nadu intensifies Covid check at Walayar, e-pass mandatory to cross border
Topic | Palakkad

Palakkad: In wake of rising COVID cases in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed strict restrictions at the border.

Now, only those carrying a negative RT-PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours will be allowed entry, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam said.

The new restriction will be effective from Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES

An exemption is available only after 14 days of receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

Karnataka government too had imposed a similar restriction this week.

However, a negative RT-PCR certificate is necessary to enter Karnataka irrespective of vaccination status.

Students and the public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons have been asked to undergo RT-PCR test every 15 days.

The inspection at the borders has been intensified in wake of the announcement of the new measures.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.