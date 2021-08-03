Kerala HC quashes tribunal order extending of LGS rank lists till Sept 29

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside an interim order of the Administrative Tribunal here, which had held that the validity of the rank lists for the post of Last Grade Servants (LGS) in the state would be valid upto September 29, saying such a direction ought to have been issued after finally hearing all the sides in the matter.

The matter assumes importance as the Left government on Monday made it clear that the KPSC rank lists, including those for the post of LGS, set to expire on August 4 would not be extended any further.

A bench of Justices Alexander Thomas and A Badharudeenwhile setting aside the July 29 interim decision of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) also directed the concerned government departments to "immediately and without any delay" report to the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) all the vacancies for the post of LGS in all the districts of the state.

The bench made it clear that the pendency of the plea before the KAT with regard to extension of validity of rank lists for LGS posts shall not be a reason to delay reporting of the vacancies.

The court directed that all the district collectors of the various districts and the heads of departments in the state have to ensure compliance with regard to reporting of vacancies in the post of LGS.

With these directions, the bench disposed of the KPSC's appeal against the KAT's interim order.

The KAT's order came on the pleas by various candidates, represented by advocate A Aruna, claiming that when rank lists are extended by the KPSC under its rules, the minimum period has to be for three months.

Aruna told the bench that in the case of the LGS posts, the rank lists were to expire on June 29 and therefore, when KPSC decided to exercise its powers under the rules to extend the validity, it had to be for a minimum three months -- till September 29.

The tribunal in its interim order had agreed with the candidates and had extended the validity till September 29 and directed KPSC to issue a notification with regard to the same.

The high court, while setting aside the interim order, directed the tribunal to pass a final order by the second or third week of September after hearing all the sides.